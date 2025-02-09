Yogyakarta: Java's ancient city of culture

Java's 'intricate' classical arts – including gamelan music, puppetry and dance – are lovingly practised in Yogyakarta

Borobudur
Yogyakarta is close to Java's greatest ancient sites like Borobudur, the world's largest Buddhist temple
Think of Java, and chances are that the megacity of Jakarta – the capital of Indonesia – will spring to mind. But for those interested in the island's traditional culture, a smaller city beckons, said Scott Mowbray in The New York Times.

Set in jungled hills 250 miles east of Jakarta, Yogyakarta is close to Java's greatest ancient sites – Borobudur (the world's largest Buddhist temple), and Prambanan (a Hindu temple complex), both dating from the 9th century. But the city is now "a place of intellectual and cultural ferment", with several universities and a vibrant contemporary art scene. And nowhere are Java's "intricate" classical arts – including gamelan music, puppetry and dance – still so lovingly practised.

