Alma's Not Normal, season two: 'hilarious' sitcom is 'pretty much perfect'

The second instalment of Sophie Willan's semi-autobiographical comedy is a 'triumph'

Sophie Willan in BBC Two&#039;s Alma&#039;s Not Normal.
The show is loosely based on Sophie Willan's real-life experiences
(Image credit: BBC / Expectation TV / Neil Sherwood)
By
published

Sophie Willan's "sharp, silly" sitcom, "Alma's Not Normal", has returned to BBC Two for a second season and it's "just as delightful and off-the-wall as ever", said Emily Baker on the i news site.

The first instalment of the hit comedy saw the hugely likeable Alma Nuttall (loosely based on Willan and played by the comedian) on the verge of swapping her "frequently grim job as an escort" for a tour with a local theatre group, said Rachel Aroesti in The Guardian.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Comedy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸