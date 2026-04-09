Babies: ‘very special’ miscarriage drama

Heartbreakingly realistic BBC drama about fertility struggles

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Siobhàn Cullen, as Lisa, and Paapa Essiedu, as Stephen
Siobhàn Cullen, as Lisa, and Paapa Essiedu, as Stephen
(Image credit: BBC)

Stefan Golaszewski specialises in uncomfortably hard-hitting dramas, said Vicky Jessop in The Standard, such as his 2022 series “Marriage”. But “Babies” might be the most “hard-hitting of them all”.

Paapa Essiedu and Siobhán Cullen star as Stephen and Lisa, a couple in their mid-30s who are reeling from a miscarriage, and enduring the “endless, draining slog of trying, trying and trying again to conceive”. It’s a “gruelling” watch, but Essiedu and Cullen deliver “fantastic performances” to create what might be one of this year’s “most powerful” TV shows.

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