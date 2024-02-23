Coco Chanel and the Nazis

A new television drama has reopened the debate over Coco Chanel's connection to the Nazis.

Set in occupied France, Apple TV+'s "The New Look" tells the story of Chanel and Christian Dior, competing fashion designers who both found themselves with "family members imprisoned by the Nazis and [who] were pulling every kind of string to get them back", said Time.

The show has been criticised for its depiction of Chanel. Roger Ebert, the reviews website, said that while Dior's storyline is "moving and intriguing", it "cannot distract from the flat-out revisionist treatment of Coco Chanel. Extensive historical evidence has revealed that Chanel was a Nazi, yet the writers seem committed to doing everything they can to minimise, or conceal entirely, this truth."

'A vicious anti-Semite'

After the Germans invaded France in the spring of 1940, Chanel remained in Paris. She lived in the Ritz hotel, "an establishment used as Nazi headquarters when they first invaded", said History Extra. "Described in French intelligence papers as a 'vicious anti-Semite', Chanel seemingly felt at home among these German officers."

"The New Look" portrays this period of her life as tumultuous and shows that "she had a long affair with a Nazi agent, Hans Günther von Dincklage, known as Spatz (Claes Bang in the show)", said the BBC. But the series doesn't show how Chanel tried, unsuccessfully, to use the Nazis' Aryan laws "to remove the Jewish directors of [her] highly profitable fragrance business Parfums Chanel: the Wertheimer family", said History Extra.

"The aim was to portray the spirit of Coco Chanel as accurately as possible," Todd Kessler, the series' creator, told the BBC. But "it's not inspiring to write villains or heroes. What's inspiring is to explore the grey."

'Too easy to say Chanel was a Nazi'

But while historians seem to agree on her collaboration with the Nazis during the period, Chanel biographers disagree over the extent to which the designer herself held Nazi sympathies.

"Chanel definitely socialised with them," Lisa Chaney, author of "Coco Chanel: An Intimate Life", told Time. "The New Look" shows Chanel hanging out with Nazis at small gatherings, which Chaney said matches what the designer would have done. But according to Chaney: "There is no proof that she was in any way actually a Nazi by herself."

However, Rhonda Garelick said in "Mademoiselle: Coco Chanel and the Pulse of History" that Chanel probably believed in the Nazi cause. "Patriotism had always meant less to her than power," Garelick wrote, while the author told the BBC: "Never did she acknowledge the implications of having tried to invoke the heinous Nazi Aryanisation laws against her own business partners."

But Justine Picardie, whose "Coco Chanel: The Legend and the Life" was published in a new edition last year, told the BBC: "It's too easy to say Chanel was a Nazi." Picardie believes Chanel was too much of an Anglophile and "believed too strongly in freedom for her to embrace Nazism", said the BBC.