Married at First Sight: ‘a recipe for disaster’?

Reality TV show is in the spotlight after allegations of rape and sexual assault

By
published

MAFS
‘The chilling thing about these allegations’ is that ‘reality TV stands accused of being too real by half’
(Image credit: Simon Ackerman / Getty Images)

“It almost feels like an accident waiting to happen,” said Caroline Dinenage, Tory chair of the Commons Culture Media and Sport Committee.

She was commenting on a string of allegations against “Married at First Sight”, the Channel 4 reality TV show where “people are expected to share a bed and a life straight after meeting”, said the BBC.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 