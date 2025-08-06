Parenthood: David Attenborough's nature series is surprisingly sinister

Expect 'sublime' visuals, 'exquisite' narration – and matricidal spiders

A father lion plays with his cub
Big daddy: a lion takes on his parenting duties
If you grumble that your kid is "never off their phone" or leaves "mouldy cups festering in their bedroom", watch "Parenthood" and be grateful "that you are not an African social spider", said Carol Midgley in The Times. "At least your children (fingers crossed) won't eat you alive."

The scenes of spiderlings "devouring their poor mother like she was a Deliveroo pizza" feel like something out of a horror film. "And there was me assuming from the title that this might be a sweeter, cutesier David Attenborough offering. How naïve!"

