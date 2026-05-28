The Boroughs: retirees battle monsters in Stranger Things-inspired drama

Warm-hearted Netflix show starring Alfred Molina and Alfre Woodard ‘nods to all the most entertaining monster tropes’

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Denis O’Hare, Alfred Molina and Alfre Woodard in The Boroughs
Denis O’Hare, Alfred Molina and Alfre Woodard in The Boroughs
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s new sci-fi series is “an unexpectedly entertaining mix of adventure and wonder, drama and humour”, said Tim Glanfield in The Times. “Part ‘The Thursday Murder Club’, part ‘Stranger Things’”, it is set in a retirement community in New Mexico called The Boroughs.

This place gleams but reluctant new resident Sam (Alfred Molina) gradually perceives the rot behind its “seemingly idyllic world of dawn-till-dusk golfing, barbecues and pool parties”. After an unexplained death, he turns detective, helped by some fellow residents – who include a free-spirited former band manager (Geena Davis), a retired journalist (Alfre Woodard) and her pot-smoking husband (Clarke Peters). Soon, shadowy creatures start lunging from dark tunnels, and the influence of the show’s executive producers becomes clearer: the Duffer Brothers created “Stranger Things”.

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