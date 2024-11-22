'The Hum': the real-life noise behind The Listeners
Can some of us also hear the disturbing sound that plagues characters in the hit TV show – and where is it coming from?
A "surreal" new BBC drama about a strange phenomenon known as 'the Hum' is "not as far-fetched as you think", said Radio Times.
"The Listeners", adapted from Jordan Tannahill's novel of the same name, follows a group of people who are plagued by a mysterious, persistent, rumbling sound. And it's estimated that "4% of the global population are affected by the Hum", wrote Tannahill for The Guardian.
The TV drama is "freaky, brilliant TV", said the i news site. It "keeps you finely unbalanced throughout", said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian, as "our capacity for collective delusion and denial" are "dissected and laid out for horrified inspection".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Real and severe disturbance
The "earliest reliable reports" of the Hum emerged in the UK in the mid-1970s, wrote Tannahill, "most notably from Bristol", where letters began appearing in a local paper about a "low rumble" heard by dozens of city residents.
Then a series of Sunday Mirror articles about the Hum prompted a "flood of mail" from readers across Britain who had been suffering from "the same maddening sound", said How Stuff Works. Scientists at Southampton's Institute of Sound and Vibration Research noted the news reports and, in 1977, published a study in Applied Acoustics about a "particular environmental noise phenomenon which appears to be a cause of real and severe disturbance to certain people".
The Hum makes sufferers anxious and depressed, said How Stuff Works, and "in one tragic case" has been "linked to suicide". The sound has been compared to the rumble of a lorry idling and becomes "worse at night, making it hard to sleep". It can also "cause crippling headaches, nausea, nosebleeds and diarrhoea".
But what causes this phenomenon? Early theories about the Bristol Hum suggested it "came from large industrial fans used at a nearby warehouse", wrote Tannahill. Then marine scientists argued that an outbreak in Hythe might have been caused "by the mating call of male midshipman fish", which "emit ever-louder drones, sometimes for hours".
At "an Institute of Biology conference in 1973", it was even posited that "the jet stream, shearing against slower-moving air" might be causing a very low-frequency sound "that could then be amplified by electricity pylons".
Extreme fringe theories
In the decades since, more theories have been put forward. In 2015, a team of French scientists suggested that the Hum was caused by "ocean waves extending down to the ocean floor and shaking the Earth", while others concluded that "vibrations caused by volcanic eruptions and earthquakes" might be the culprit.
"Yet another theory", said Tannahill, centres on the "nearly eight million lightning strikes" that hit the earth every day, "building up an electromagnetic charge" that causes the air "between the surface of the earth and the ionosphere to resonate – much like the inside of a bottle when one blows across its top".
"As with any mystery", wrote Ellie Harrison for The Independent, the hum has been used "as a jumping-off point for wild conspiracy theories". These include everything from 5G masts to "extreme fringe theories around military and government sonic weaponry and mind control", Tannahill told the outlet.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
The Week Unwrapped: Are we any closer to identifying UFOs?
Podcast Plus, will deals with Tunisia and Kurdistan help Labour? And what next for the Wagner Group?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 16 - 22 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Firing shells, burning ballots, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Orbital by Samantha Harvey: the Booker prize-winner set to go 'stratospheric'
In The Spotlight 'Bold' and 'scintillating' novel follows six astronauts orbiting Earth on the International Space Station over 24 hours
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Chappell Roan is pushing boundaries by setting them
In the Spotlight She's calling out fans and the media for invasive behavior
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Why is recasting so difficult?
In The Spotlight Switching much-loved characters can cause confusion – and spark a backlash
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Are celebrities ruining children's books?
In The Spotlight Keira Knightley's first novel has been met with frustration by writers
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Age of barbarism': are we doing enough to protect young pop stars?
In The Spotlight Some argue that Liam Payne's death should lead to a ban on young pop stars
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Lonely Planet and the surge of age-gap romances
In The Spotlight Laura Dern is the latest Hollywood actor to star opposite a much younger love interest
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Kris Kristofferson: the free-spirited country music star who studied at Oxford
In the Spotlight The songwriter, singer and film-star has died aged 88
By The Week UK Published
-
Threads: how apocalyptic pseudo-documentary shocked a nation
In the Spotlight The rarely shown nuclear annihilation film will reappear on TV screens this week
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published