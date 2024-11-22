'The Hum': the real-life noise behind The Listeners

Can some of us also hear the disturbing sound that plagues characters in the hit TV show – and where is it coming from?

Two characters from The Listeners search for the source of the Hum in the sky
'Freaky, brilliant TV': BBC's 'The Listeners' centres on those who can hear the mysterious Hum
A "surreal" new BBC drama about a strange phenomenon known as 'the Hum' is "not as far-fetched as you think", said Radio Times.

"The Listeners", adapted from Jordan Tannahill's novel of the same name, follows a group of people who are plagued by a mysterious, persistent, rumbling sound. And it's estimated that "4% of the global population are affected by the Hum", wrote Tannahill for The Guardian.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

