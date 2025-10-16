Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary feels like an ‘advert’
Carefully controlled three-part show fails to answer the interesting questions it raises
“It used to be that famous people would turn to social media to correct the record,” said Rebecca Nicholson in the Financial Times. “Now, you’re nobody without a multi-part Netflix documentary that allows you to illustrate, at length, ideally from the mansion, how wronged you have been.” Two years ago, David Beckham allowed cameras into his home to do that. Now, his wife Victoria has got in on the action.
Broadly likeable
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her eponymous clothing brand, the series follows Beckham as she prepares for a big fashion show in Paris, looping in multiple industry figures (Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and others) to vouch for the fact that she is more than “a celebrity interloper”.
Beckham comes across as broadly likeable, said Helen Coffey in The Independent. This is a woman so self-conscious, she “hasn’t felt confident enough to smile in a picture for a quarter-century”. Yet here, she cracks jokes and does a dance routine with her daughter.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Boring advert for Brand Beckham
As the series goes through her rise from stage-struck child to pop star to WAG and fashion mogul, we do get glimpses of the real Beckham, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian – a sober, industrious, drily humorous woman who loves making beautiful clothes.
But the interesting questions raised by the show – how we find our true calling in life; why the media takes against some women – are not ones it is interested to explore. This a carefully controlled “three-hour advert for brand Beckham” and it’s boring, which is a shame, as Victoria herself is clearly more interesting than she allows herself to be here.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What to read by Nobel Prize in Literature winner László Krasznahorkai
In the Spotlight The Hungarian writer’s melodic prose is ‘quite unlike anyone else’s’
-
Experiencing the Mini-Mayfair package at Mandarin Oriental
The Week Recommends Keep the kids entertained with a family-friendly stay at one of London’s swankiest hotels
-
Wayne Thiebaud: ‘still life painting at its modern best’
The Week Recommends The American artist’s ‘luscious yet unsettling’ works are on display at the Courtauld in London
-
What to read by Nobel Prize in Literature winner László Krasznahorkai
In the Spotlight The Hungarian writer’s melodic prose is ‘quite unlike anyone else’s’
-
Nathan Harris’ 6 favorite books that turn adventures into revelations
Feature The author recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Ian McGuire, and more
-
Book reviews: ‘Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What We Can Do About It’ and ‘It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin’
Feature How big tech is betraying its users and how Jane Birkin’s allure led her to struggle with her own self-worth
-
The delightful, smutty world of Jilly Cooper
In the Spotlight Millions mourn the ‘Mrs Kipling of sex’
-
Lee Miller at the Tate: a ‘sexy yet devastating’ show
The Week Recommends The ‘revelatory’ exhibition tells the photographer’s story ‘through her own impeccable eye’
-
6 eye-catching rounded homes
Feature Featuring a central spiral staircase in Michigan and a Balinese-style estate with ocean views in Hawaii
-
A House of Dynamite: a ‘nail-biting’ nuclear-strike thriller
The Week Recommends ‘Virtuoso talent’ Kathryn Bigelow directs a ‘fast-paced’ and ‘tense’ ‘symphony of dread’
-
The Finest Hotel in Kabul: a ‘haunting’ history of modern Afghanistan
The Week Recommends Lyse Doucet’s sensitively written work traces over 50 years of Kabul’s ‘Inter-Con’ hotel