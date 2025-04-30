Will BBC's culture review be a turning point?

A 'small pocket' of BBC stars make life difficult for colleagues and risk the broadcaster's reputation

The BBC logo on the front of Broadcasting House is seen through a television camera viewfinder
'One of the most intriguing sections' of the report suggests 'difficult' stars are 'manmarked' by managers to avoid problems
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

Despite a series of high-profile scandals over star behaviour and subsequent efforts to clean up its culture, some BBC talent and bosses continue to "behave unacceptably" at work, an internal investigation by the broadcaster has found.

The workplace culture review, ordered by the corporation's board in the wake of the Huw Edwards scandal, concluded that although there is not a widespread "toxic" culture, a "minority of people" continue to exhibit bad behaviour without consequences.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

