Rolex presents the first history of the Submariner watch

The first book to be authorised by Rolex takes a deep dive into the history of the Submariner watch

rolex wallpaper submariner book
(Image credit: Alexander Edwards)
By
published

Of the millions of words written about Rolex watches, few, if any, have been authorised by the brand. That all changes with the publication of Oyster Perpetual Submariner: The Watch that Unlocked the Deep.

The emblematic diver’s timepiece, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2023, is the first subject in a series of books commissioned by Rolex and published by Wallpaper*, for which The Blend contributor, watch expert and historian Nicholas Foulkes has been given exclusive access to its archives.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Bill Prince

Bill Prince is the Editor-in-Chief of The Blend

Latest