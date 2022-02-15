Inside Tuesday's Wordle scandal

Russia might invade Ukraine, inflation is soaring, and COVID is still unfortunately a thing, yet the issue on most Americans' minds is, of course, today's Wordle.

Wordle, if you weren't aware or have been living under a rock, is a daily, online word game in which players have six tries to guess a five-letter word. The answer is always the same for everyone — that is, until Tuesday, when users were deeply, deeply betrayed.

You see, The New York Times recently acquired Wordle, which up until that point had been hosted on its own website for free. Once the dreaded acquisition was complete, the game migrated over to the Times' site, where it will remain accessible, and in front of a paywall (thank god). Apparently, however, the old site has still been active and playable ... meaning there were two different Wordle answers on Tuesday: one on the original Wordle site, and one on the Times' page.

Naturally, chaos ensued.

Wordle having two answers based on people using the NYT/non-NYT link is a great way to screw up Wordle as one of the primary appeals of it is that everyone is doing the same thing once a day. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 15, 2022

Oh the confusion this morning when my husband and I got two different Wordle answers. It's anarchy. — Lucas Grindley (@lucasgrindley) February 15, 2022

wordle gave my husband and i two different winning words today and derailed the entire morning @nytimes quick question, IS THIS JUST A GAME TO YOU??? — dayana (@dsarkisova) February 15, 2022

My wife and I got two different words and it broke my brain. Found out I live in the pre-NYT reality. Fwiw, my word was harder. Wordle 241 4/6 ⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛ 🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛ ⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) February 15, 2022

Whoa is there a Wordle glitch? Because I know of people who've solved today's with two DIFFERENT words — Pete Evans (@p_evans) February 15, 2022

NY Times took over Wordle and ruined it on day one pic.twitter.com/7MMMr6Sc38 — reid (@thereidfeed) February 15, 2022

People getting different words on Wordle? NYT managed to ruin the one good thing in our lives pic.twitter.com/pGyVvPpZix — dukesilver (@dukesilver_28) February 15, 2022

But what happened?

According to the Verge, the Times has removed possible guesses and solutions so users can't play or solve the puzzle with words like "whore," "wench," or "lynch." And on Tuesday, apparently in a bid to keep the game "accessible to more people," the publication skipped the original solution for puzzle #241 (which was "agora") and moved to the solution for the next day's #242 (which we will not reveal). The Times previously denied making any changes to the game, per Forbes.

Just got this explanation from the NYT… pic.twitter.com/0gqHh23Eyi — Michael Slezak (@MikeySlezak) February 14, 2022

If you're still playing the original version of Wordle hosted at powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle — meaning maybe you've downloaded the game, or haven't refreshed your browser since loading the original URL, notes the Verge — your Wordle will now be forever out of sync with everyone else's. And where's the fun in that?

Guess it's time to reload!