Adele announces rescheduled Vegas residency dates after last-minute postponement

Pop superstar Adele on Monday unveiled the rescheduled dates for her residency in Las Vegas, months after abuptly and indefinitely postponing the shows one day before they were set to begin.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the singer wrote on her social media accounts and her website. "I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me."

The "Easy on Me" singer got a lot of flack for the last-minute cancelations, which she blamed on delivery delays and COVID-19. "I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I'm really, really sorry," she said in her postponement announcement.

The rescheduled Weekends With Adele shows are set to run from Nov. 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023, and eight new concerts have been added, per The Hollywood Reporter. The residency was initially scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022 through April 16, 2022.