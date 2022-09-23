Apple Music replaces Pepsi as Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor

And now, a word from the Super Bowl Halftime Show's new sponsor.

The NFL has announced Apple Music will sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, replacing Pepsi.

"We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology," Nana-Yaw Asamoah, NFL senior vice president of partner strategy, said.

Apple signed a multi-year partnership with the NFL for the sponsorship, which will begin in February with Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Next year's Halftime Show performers have not yet been announced. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but The New York Times reports the NFL had been shopping it around "for about $50 million."

Earlier this year, Pepsi confirmed it was ending its sponsorship of the Super Bowl Halftime Show after a decade. "After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it's time to pass the mic," Pepsi tweeted at the time. According to Deadline, Pepsi had signed a 10-year deal with the NFL in 2012 that was said to be valued at $2 billion.

The Halftime Show sponsorship comes as Apple has reportedly been interested in purchasing the rights to the NFL's Sunday Ticket, but no deal has been announced.