BTS to enlist in South Korean military, will regroup 'around 2025'

Members of the wildly popular South Korean boy band BTS will officially serve in the country's military and reconvene after their service is completed "around 2025."

Big Hit Music, BTS' label, confirmed in a tweet the group's seven members will all enlist in the South Korean military, following the country's law requiring young men to serve, The New York Times reports. The label said they are "looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025," per The Associated Press.

There had long been questions about whether the members of BTS would enlist in the military or if they might be able to receive an exemption. South Korea requires most able-bodied men to enlist in the military for 18 months by age 28, though the country passed a bill in 2020 allowing those who "excel in popular culture and art" to defer service until 30, CNN reports. Jin, who is the oldest member of the group and turns 30 in December, will enlist first.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October," BTS' label said, per CNN. "He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans."

In June, BTS announced they would take a hiatus to pursue solo projects. "I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan," member J-Hope said at the time. "I think BTS will become stronger that way."