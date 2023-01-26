Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew before being crushed by snowplow

He's not just a hero in the movies.

A new sheriff's report has provided further details on Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident, revealing the actor was seriously injured while he was trying to save his nephew.

A report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office obtained by CNN describes how the Hawkeye actor was using his PistenBully snowcat to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow on New Year's Day when the vehicle "began sliding," leading Renner to exit "without setting the emergency brake."

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the sheriff's report described, per CNN. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully."

While trying to climb into the vehicle's cab, he got onto its moving track and "was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over," the sheriff's report continues, adding that "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident" and that the brake indicator light inside the cab was not working. But "although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward," the report said.

Renner was airlifted to the hospital and said to be in critical condition with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after the accident, and he recently revealed it left him with more than 30 broken bones. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Renner has since reportedly been able to return home.