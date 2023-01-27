Jay Leno breaks multiple bones in another accident after burn incident

Jay Leno has been having an unlucky couple of months, as the comedian just revealed he was injured in another accident.

Speaking with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Leno was asked how he's holding up after the November accident that left him seriously burned, only to reveal he's recovering from injuries sustained in a second, more recent incident.

"That was the first accident. OK?" Leno said. "Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

The former Tonight Show host said this accident happened on Jan. 17 while he was testing a motorcycle and noticed the smell of leaking gas.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

This comes after Leno was left with serious burn injuries after his "face caught on fire" while he was trying to fix a clogged fuel line on one of the vehicles in his garage, as he told the Today show. He had to undergo multiple surgeries and spent eight hours a day in a hyperbaric chamber at a burn center while recovering.

The accident sparked an outpouring of support for Leno. But he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the large amount of attention he received is why he was reluctant to reveal his second, more recent accident before now.

"You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," he joked. "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."