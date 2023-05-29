Cannes 2023: The buzziest films from the festival

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, critics got an early look at a number of movies that could be destined for Academy Awards glory. The packed lineup included new films from Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson, not to mention the premiere of one of the most anticipated tentpoles of the summer. These are the movies everyone was talking about at Cannes this year — for better or worse. 'Jeanne du Barry' Cannes got this year's biggest controversy out of the way on day one with the premiere of Johnny Depp's "comeback" movie, "Jeanne du Barry," directed by and starring Algerian actress Maïwenn. Depp plays King Louis XV, while Maïwenn stars as the title character who falls in love with him. Cannes' choice to open the festival with the project drew some backlash following Depp's defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, though attendees ultimately seemed to have a stronger reaction to that than to the actual movie. Skip advert It's a "handsome period piece that feels both flat and shallow, and certainly far from any scandal," said Jordan Mintzer at The Hollywood Reporter. Depp is "adequate but not especially engaged" in the film, wrote Variety's Peter Debruge, and given he's "the kind of player who delivers practically every performance with a wink," it's "odd that even when his Louis is actually supposed to be winking (at Jeanne), the sparkle isn't there." Still, the film doesn't sound like a total disaster, as IndieWire's Ben Croll described it as "more frustrating than a misfire." 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' "​​Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — one of the year's most anticipated films — had a much more mixed reception at its premiere than expected. The movie received a "muted standing ovation," and during parts of the screening, "audience members could be heard whispering out of boredom in French," Variety reported.

"How to Have Sex" is "less of a PSA about consent and more of a realistic, subtly tragic character study about what it means to be desecrated as a human being," wrote Slashfilm's Lex Briscuso. In terms of performances, Walker "hit an absolute home run," and "what could have easily been a rote, didactic PSA about consent and sexual assault is graced with nuance by a superb breakout performance" from co-lead Mia McKenna-Bruce, wrote Katarina Docalovich at Paste. Indeed, Variety's Guy Lodge said it "should be a star-making" role for her. The film was picked up by Mubi. 'Asteroid City' Wes Anderson returned to Cannes with "Asteroid City," which, according to some critics, is one of his best films in recent years. Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson, the film is set at a Junior Stargazer convention in a desert town where an alien invasion takes place. It's Anderson's "most disarmingly spiritual film in some time" but "just as raucously fun" as 2014's "The Grand Budapest Hotel," said Siddhant Adlakha at Inverse. It's also the director's best movie overall since "Grand Budapest," wrote The Daily Beast's Esther Zuckerman, a "thoroughly hilarious piece that coalesces into something almost haunting."