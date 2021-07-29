Watch Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in splashy 1st trailer for House of Gucci

The glamorous first trailer for House of Gucci was released on Thursday night, featuring gorgeous shots of Italy, lots of high fashion, and a peek at Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as doomed couple Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and is set for release on Nov. 24. House of Gucci will tell a story spanning three decades, showing the rise and fall of the fashion house and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci's murder by a hitman — who had been hired by Reggiani.

Watch the trailer — which also features Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and an unrecognizable Jared Leto — below.