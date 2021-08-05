Jeopardy! can do better than Mike Richards

Jeopardy! is reportedly nearing a deal with its executive producer, Mike Richards, to take over as the permanent host of the show, which is … fine, I guess.

There's nothing objectively wrong with Richards. He's not Dr. Oz — which, let's face it, is a really big plus in his column. From the point of view of the Jeopardy! higher-ups (er, the even-higher-ups), he makes a lot of sense: He's a veteran of the game show world, having formerly produced The Price Is Right and hosted Beauty and the Geek. He was also repeatedly ranked by critics as being the best of the 15 guest hosts to try their hand at the Jeopardy! hosting gig so far.

But replacing a longtime middle-aged white guy with another middle-aged white guy isn't exactly a bold choice. Fans deserve to be excited about the show's new host, and particularly so when the high-profile search for a replacement has left no doubt that Jeopardy! can do better.

jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host pic.twitter.com/hHJQQzMUBM — entitled (@PythonBro) August 4, 2021

Most of the disappointment about Richards on Wednesday was really about the snub of LeVar Burton. The Reading Rainbow legend has hardly made a secret of his desire to take over the show, having tweeted as far back as 2013 that it was his dream job. "It will hurt. I'm not going to lie," he confessed to The New York Times earlier this summer of the possibility of not being chosen. And while Burton's stint received middling reviews, his stumbles — like forgetting to prompt contestants to pick a new category — are "fixable," admitted Den of Geek, which rated him seventh out of 15. More importantly, putting the nation's most visible literacy advocate (who happens, also, to be a Black man) behind the podium would be in keeping with Jeopardy's value of encouraging intellectual curiosity, and serving as educational entertainment.