Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be one to remember, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar performing for the first time together on stage.

Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, near Los Angeles. In a statement, Dr. Dre said having the "opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," adding that it will be "an unforgettable cultural moment."

Between them, the artists have 43 Grammy awards and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, and three hail from the L.A. area — Dr. Dre and Lamar are from Compton while Snoop Dogg grew up in Long Beach.