Olympic diver Tom Daley knits an adorable holder to protect his gold medal

Tom Daley's talents go far beyond the diving board.

The 27-year-old British diver earned his first gold medal Monday in Tokyo, 13 years after making his Olympic debut in Beijing. Daley and his partner, Matty Lee, won the men's 10 meter synchronized diving competition, and as soon as he held his long-awaited medal, Daley knew he had to protect it.

After learning how to knit and crochet last year, Daley started an Instagram account that is devoted to his handmade pieces. Overnight, he made a knit holder for his gold medal so it won't get scratched, with the Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other. Daley wrote in the caption that mastering knitting and crocheting helped him stay focused during quarantine and training for the Olympics, and he's grateful for his supporters who enjoy his diving and crafts.