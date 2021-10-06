Oldest living former MLB player Eddie Robinson dies at 100

Eddie Robinson, the last surviving player from the 1948 World Series champion Cleveland Indians and the oldest living former Major League Baseball player, died on Monday at his home in Texas. He was 100.

The first baseman started with Cleveland in 1942, then left to serve in the military during World War II. During his 13 seasons as a player, he was a four-time All-Star, and played on every American League team of the period, except for Boston, The Associated Press reports. He also served as general manager of the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers and ended his baseball career in 2004 as a scout for the Red Sox.

Robinson's death was announced on Wednesday by the Rangers, with the organization saying in a statement is is "incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive. For Eddie Robinson, it was truly a life well lived." Robinson is survived by his wife, Bette, and sons Robby, Marc, Paul, and Drew.