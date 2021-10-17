Chicago Sky wins 1st WNBA championship

The Chicago Sky won the franchise's first WNBA championship on Sunday, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4.

Allie Quigley scored 26 points for the Sky, making five 3-pointers, followed by Candace Parker with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Kahleah Copper, who averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sky during the series, was named Finals MVP.

"I've never been one to say I don't have anything if I don't win a championship," Quigley said after the game. "But I also know how much it means if you do have one. I feel like you're elite when you have a championship. It's just something in your legacy that makes you special."