LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart suspended after altercation

The NBA announced on Monday that it suspended LeBron James for one game without pay and Isaiah Stewart for two games following a bloody altercation during Sunday's Lakers-Pistons game.

Lakers forward James will miss Tuesday night's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while center Stewart will be out during the Pistons' home game on Tuesday against Miami and Wednesday's game at Milwaukee, ESPN reports. By not playing, James will lose roughly $284,000 in salary and Stewart about $45,000.

The NBA said James was suspended for "recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation" and Stewart was suspended for "repeatedly and aggressively pursuing" James. The incident took place during the third quarter of Sunday's game in Detroit, when the players were at the free-throw line and jostling for position. James struck Stewart in the face, and after being led away by teammates, a bloodied Stewart tried to run toward James. Both players were ejected from the game.

This is James' first suspension in his 19 year-career, ESPN reports. The Lakers and Pistons are set to play again in Los Angeles next weekend.