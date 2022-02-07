3 Ohio state parks have been temporarily renamed to honor the Super Bowl-bound Bengals

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) paid homage to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals on Monday by temporarily renaming three state parks in the team's honor, ESPN and The Associated Press report.

Southeastern Ohio's Burr Oak State Park is now "Burrow Oak State Park" in honor of Bengal's quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow is an Ohio native.

Southwestern Ohio's Paint Creek State Park became "Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park" as a nod to Evan McPherson, the Bengal's kicker who helped propel the team all the way this season.

And finally, Hueston Woods State Park, located between Cincinnati and Dayton, has become "Ickey Woods State Park" as an homage to iconic Bengals running back Ickey Woods, per ESPN.

"As a team, we're excited to put a product on the field that the fans are proud of and that kind of gives them bragging rights," Burrow said Monday of sending his franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in over two decades. "They haven't had that in a while. I'm excited to give that to them."

"Being from Ohio and being the quarterback of the Bengals is something that I'm really proud of." - Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/67x5FTAzqU — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 7, 2022

The Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.