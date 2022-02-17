Ex-Angels staffer found guilty of supplying drugs that led to death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

A Texas jury on Thursday found former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay guilty of giving pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his July 2019 death.

Kay, 47, was convicted on charges of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a Texas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers. The autopsy report said Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his system.

Federal prosecutors argued that Kay gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, and Skaggs wouldn't have died "but for" the fentanyl. Several former Angels players testified during the trial that they bought oxycodone pills from Kay, and became connected to him through Skaggs.

Kay faces between 20 years and life in federal prison, as well as up to a $1 million fine. His sentencing is set for June 28.

In a statement, the Skaggs family said it is "very grateful to the government and the jury for seeing this important case through to the right verdict. Tyler was the light of our family. He is gone, and nothing can ever bring him back. We are relieved that justice was served, although today is a painful reminder of the worst day in the life of our family."