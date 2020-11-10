The daily gossip: Mariah Carey rules on if it's too early to put up a Christmas tree, Matthew McConaughey might return to rom-coms, and more

Ryan Seacrest asks Mariah Carey if it's too early to put up a Christmas tree

Ryan Seacrest is out here asking if it's "too early to put up a Christmas tree," like Halloween wasn't just 10 days ago. Still, Seacrest at least had the sense to run his question by the arbiter of all things yuletide-related before making any moves, asking Mariah Carey to "weigh in." While Carey certainly has better things to do than answer foolish queries like this one, she generously replied. "It's definitely too early, Ryan!" she wrote in all her infinite wisdom. "I told you to get through Thanksgiving first." She added, however, that she's personally had her tree up "for a month now" — which is, of course, one of the exclusive privileges of getting to be Mariah Carey. [Instagram]