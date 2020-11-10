The daily gossip: Mariah Carey rules on if it's too early to put up a Christmas tree, Matthew McConaughey might return to rom-coms, and more
1.
Ryan Seacrest asks Mariah Carey if it's too early to put up a Christmas tree
Ryan Seacrest is out here asking if it's "too early to put up a Christmas tree," like Halloween wasn't just 10 days ago. Still, Seacrest at least had the sense to run his question by the arbiter of all things yuletide-related before making any moves, asking Mariah Carey to "weigh in." While Carey certainly has better things to do than answer foolish queries like this one, she generously replied. "It's definitely too early, Ryan!" she wrote in all her infinite wisdom. "I told you to get through Thanksgiving first." She added, however, that she's personally had her tree up "for a month now" — which is, of course, one of the exclusive privileges of getting to be Mariah Carey. [Instagram]
2.
Matthew Morrison will play the Grinch in NBC's holiday musical special
It has once again come time to choose a sacrificial actor to play the Grinch in the latest rendition of How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, and the wheel of fortune has spun to point at … Matthew Morrison. On Tuesday, the former Glee star announced that he will be wearing the green hairy suit for an upcoming NBC stage production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, thereby joining the ranks of Boris Karloff, Jim Carrey, Benedict Cumberbatch, and a dozen others who've portrayed or voiced the anti-Christmas curmudgeon. The choice of Morrison, though, is not going over so well with fans who're still haunted by his performance as Will Schuester: "This is the final straw of 2020," wrote one Twitter user. "THIS is my villain origin story," tweeted another. [Vulture]
3.
Kamala Harris' husband is a lawyer whose most famous case involves the Taco Bell chihuahua
Yo Quiero … Number One Observatory Circle? Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband spent a decade of his life locked in a $42 million battle over the Taco Bell chihuahua, Business Insider reports. Doug Emhoff, America's future second man — second gentleman? Second husband? Second dude? — is a lawyer who represented Taco Bell's advertising agency, TBWA, when two men sued the fast food chain in 1998, claiming they'd created the chihuahua character and not been fairly compensated. Ultimately, in 2013, Taco Bell was ordered to pay $42 million to the original creators of the "Psycho Chihuahua." Taco Bell then argued that TBWA should pay, but ultimately TBWA — and Emhoff — won, with a federal court ruling that the fast food chain was solely responsible for the $42 million in damages. [Business Insider, The Hollywood Reporter]
4.
Matthew McConaughey hints at rom-com sequel after shying away from the genre
Alright, alright, alright, it looks like former rom-com king Matthew McConaughey hasn't retired his heart-breaking smoulder just yet. The actor, who once turned down a $14.5 million offer to star in yet another romantic comedy, revealed on E!'s Daily Pop there is one rom-com film he'd make a sequel to: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. "As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one," McConaughey said of the 2003 film. Co-star Kate Hudson seems to be on board, too — she told Elle enough time has passed to make a sequel. If it does happen, maybe now Hudson will enjoy the kissing scenes a bit more. [People]
5.
How SNL created a perfect replica of Kamala Harris' white suit in 85 minutes
With no prior knowledge of what Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would wear during her victory speech, Saturday Night Live turned around a near-perfect replica for Maya Rudolph to wear in just 85 minutes. Immediately after Harris took the stage on Saturday evening, the SNL costume department searched their back rooms, with one person assigned to each piece: the blouse, the jacket, and the pants, wardrobe supervisor Dale Richards told PopSugar. They found success in a box of cream charmeuse fabric for the blouse, and a suit that was originally purchased for a Melania Trump costume. But the jacket was double-breasted, and Harris's was single-breasted, so they put it on Rudolph's mannequin and four tailors got to work, "just like in the movie Cinderella," Richards said. "It was perfect. … Nowhere else in the world could this happen." [PopSugar]