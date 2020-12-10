The daily gossip: Taylor Swift puts Shakespeare to shame, no one disrespects Tiffany Haddish, and more

Tayshia Adams' ex-husband defends himself after the Bachelorette reveals he cheated

Tayshia Adams' ex-husband would like her to leave his name out of it. During the latest episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia revealed that cheating was "the main reason why my marriage ended." But Josh Bourelle, who was married to Tayshia for two years, defended himself on the Reality Steve Podcast. "It's been a slight mar to my reputation," he said, claiming that the couple had been unhappy for awhile, and his cheating was a one-time incident. But "I feel like she was using that as her sob story," he went on. Bourelle also had words directed at his ex: "It's kind of hypocritical in a way," he said, "because, I mean, you're calling me a cheater, yet you're dating 25 different guys at the same time or whatever." [E! News]