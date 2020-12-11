The daily gossip: Dolly Parton saved a kid's life, Disney shares big news, and more

Dolly Parton saved a kid's life on the set of her new movie

Dolly Parton saved a child actress' life on the set of her latest movie, because of course she did. Talia Hill, 9, told Inside Edition that "we were on set [of Netflix's Christmas on the Square], and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions. So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton." Parton shrugged off the minor miracle, teasing Talia by saying "well, I am an angel, you know" — a nod to her role in the movie — and "I saved your life." Talia recalled that "my mom was crying, like, 'Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did.'" [Inside Edition, Page Six]