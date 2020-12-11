The daily gossip: Dolly Parton saved a kid's life, Disney shares big news, and more
Dolly Parton saved a kid's life on the set of her new movie
Dolly Parton saved a child actress' life on the set of her latest movie, because of course she did. Talia Hill, 9, told Inside Edition that "we were on set [of Netflix's Christmas on the Square], and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions. So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton." Parton shrugged off the minor miracle, teasing Talia by saying "well, I am an angel, you know" — a nod to her role in the movie — and "I saved your life." Talia recalled that "my mom was crying, like, 'Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did.'" [Inside Edition, Page Six]
Chris Evans to star in a Disney animated movie about Buzz Lightyear — but not that Buzz Lightyear
Chris Evans — not to be confused with the worst Chris — will star as Buzz Lightyear in a new Disney animated movie. The human Buzz Lightyear, that is. During Disney's investor presentation on Thursday, the company announced a forthcoming animated film called Lightyear, a Toy Story spinoff that Pixar says will tell "the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear," with Evans voicing the titular character. But if you're bit confused why Tim Allen isn't back as Buzz after playing him in all four Toy Story films, it might be because Lightyear isn't actually about the same character from those movies. As Evans explained on Twitter, "This isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on." Enlightening! [Pixar, The Week]
Lucasfilm announces The Mandalorian spinoffs, new Patty Jenkins Star Wars film, and more
The good news: Disney has announced two spinoffs of The Mandalorian. The bad news: neither is a four-hour film loop of Baby Yoda drinking soup. The first is called Rangers of the New Republic, which will be set within The Mandalorian's timeline and "intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event." The other is a limited series called Ahsoka, which will star Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian's second season. Lucasfilm additionally revealed that Patty Jenkins, the acclaimed director of Wonder Woman, will direct the next Star Wars film, 2023's Rogue Squadron, which follows a "new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride." [StarWars.com, The Week]
The Gang makes television history
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is set to make television history, after FX announced Thursday that it will be renewed through four more seasons, making it the longest-running, live-action sitcom in TV history. The gang will take the title from The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which ran for 14 seasons; the renewal means It's Always Sunny will now run through at least 18. "When we come back, don't you worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!" said co-creator Rob McElhenney earlier in the pandemic, although the breadth of his promise might be even wider at this point — Den of Geek has reported that Season 15 could include "new Philly landmark Four Seasons Total Landscaping." [Philly Voice, Den of Geek]
Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa won't be recast in Black Panther 2, Marvel says
A sequel to Black Panther is going forward following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, but his character will not be recast, Marvel has revealed. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke on Thursday during the Disney presentation for investors and previewed upcoming Marvel films, among them a sequel to the hit 2018 film Black Panther. Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther, died in August following a battle with colon cancer; it was unclear whether Marvel might find a new actor to step in as his character, King T'Challa. Feige confirmed Marvel won't do so: "[Boseman's] portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past," Feige explained. [USA Today, The Week]