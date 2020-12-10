See More Speed Reads
the future of the force
Lucasfilm announces The Mandalorian spinoffs, new Patty Jenkins Star Wars film, and more

7:31 p.m.
The Mandalorian
Disney/Lucasfilm

Just over a week ahead of The Mandalorian's season finale, Lucasfilm just dropped some key reveals about the future of Star Wars.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during a Disney presentation for investors on Thursday announced a number of upcoming Star Wars projects both for Disney+ and theaters. Among the biggest reveals: Patty Jenkins, the acclaimed director of Wonder Woman, will direct the next Star Wars film. It will be called Rogue Squadron and follow a "new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride," Lucasfilm said. The film is set for release in 2023.

On the television side, two spinoffs of The Mandalorian were also announced. The first is called Rangers of the New Republic, which will be set within The Mandalorian's timeline and "intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event." The other is a limited series called Ahsoka, which will star Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian's second season.

Another new Star Wars show revealed was Lando, an event series centered around Lando Calrissian from Dear White People creator Justin Simien.

Kennedy also provided details about previously-reported Star Wars projects. A Disney+ show from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, for example, was revealed to be called The Acolyte, a "mystery-thriller" set in an era prior to the Star Wars prequel trilogy known as the High Republic. And speaking of the prequels, Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show, which will star Ewan McGregor.

All in all, Disney said, expect 10 Star Wars shows to be released on Disney+ in the next few years. The Mandalorian may represent Disney's first steps into live-action Star Wars television, but clearly, they weren't the last. Brendan Morrow

calling him out
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse calls Texas AG's election lawsuit 'a PR stunt'

7:31 p.m.
Sen. Ben Sasse.
Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) isn't buying Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton's (R) claim that his lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election results in four states is due to concerns about the integrity of the vote.

It's a "PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," Sasse told The Washington Examiner on Thursday and an attempt to gain "a pardon" from President Trump.

The Associated Press reported in November that after several of Paxton's former aides accused him of bribery and other crimes, the FBI launched an investigation into whether Paxton illegally used his office to help friend and campaign donor Nate Paul, a wealthy real estate developer.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Paxton claims Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin "tainted the integrity" of the election through the use of mail-in ballots, and their results should be overturned, a move that would reverse President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Sasse told the Examiner he predicts the Supreme Court "swats this away," adding that the lawsuit's assertions "have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas' own solicitor general isn't signing on."

Lawyer Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel with the Department of Defense, agreed with Sasse's assessment, saying it not only appears as though Paxton is begging for a pardon, but "it also looks like potential bribery." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
New Hampshire House Speaker dies of COVID-19

6:33 p.m.
Dick Hinch.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch (R) died Wednesday of COVID-19, one week after he was elected to the position.

Hinch, 71, was House majority leader from 2015 to 2018. Republicans gained control of the state House and Senate in last month's elections, and during a speech last week, Hinch asked his fellow lawmakers to "not look at each other as Republicans and Democrats, but as friends and colleagues, working towards the same goal."

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald (R) announced Hinch's cause of death on Thursday afternoon. Acting Speaker Sherman Packard (R) and Senate President Chuck Morse (R) said in a statement that they will work with state health officials to see if there are "any additional, specific steps we should take, beyond our ongoing COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, to ensure the continued protection of our legislators and staff."

Last week, multiple GOP House members tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an indoor Republican caucus meeting, NPR reports. Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
Panel votes to recommend FDA approve Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

5:59 p.m.
pfizer vaccine
Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images

An independent advisory panel voted on Thursday in favor of recommending that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Stat News reports.

The 17-4 vote came after a lengthy meeting in which the panel of experts discussed whether the benefits of the vaccine candidate outweighed the risks for patients age 16 and up, reports NBC News. The vote was a key step on the path to FDA approval — while the FDA isn't obligated to follow the panel's recommendation, it is widely expected to authorize the vaccine and allow for the nation's existing doses to be distributed to priority groups, namely health care workers and long-term care facility residents. The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in the U.K., Saudi Arabia, Canada and Bahrain. Read more at Stat News and NBC News. The Week Staff

extremely contradictory and incredibly confusing
106 House Republicans support suit challenging blue states' election results — including 16 re-elected on the same ballots

5:15 p.m.

Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election is wracked with contradictions.

On Tuesday, Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules. Seventeen red states have since filed in support of the suit, even though Texas and several other states had implemented the same mail-in and early-voting rules by the same methods. And in a further paradox on Thursday, 106 GOP House members also joined Texas' suit as amici curiae, despite the fact that many of them had been re-elected on the same ballots.

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flipped from electing President Trump in the 2016 election to going for President-elect Joe Biden in 2020. But those states all managed to elect and re-elect several Republican congressmembers — 16 of whom filed in support of the suit Thursday — using the exact same voting rules that also elected Biden.

Not every congressional Republican is onboard with the Texas suit. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) suggested Texas' attorney general was "begging for a pardon" and "filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," while three members of the Texas delegation had their doubts. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has meanwhile offered to present the case for Trump in front of the Supreme Court. Kathryn Krawczyk

texas lawsuit
Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin fire back at 'seditious' Texas lawsuit

4:20 p.m.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are firing back at Texas' attempt to "strip millions of voters" of their choices in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Texas' Republican attorney general filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, alleging the states improperly manipulated voting rules — despite Texas implementing some of the same rule changes itself. But as Wisconsin's attorney general put it in a Thursday filing, Texas' claims not only "have no merit," but would only "harm the millions of Wisconsin voters who determined the outcome of the election."

Michigan struck a similar theme in its Thursday response, saying the suit would "disenfranchise millions of Michigan voters in favor of the preferences of a handful of people who appear to be disappointed with the official results." Pennsylvania meanwhile had some of the harshest words for the Texas suit, calling it a "legally indefensible" addition to the "cacophony of bogus claims" challenging "the legitimacy of the election." Pennsylvania has requested the court reject this "seditious abuse of the judicial process" and "send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated."

A coalition of states and territories that went for Biden — as well as North Carolina — also chimed in with a supporting brief on Thursday. Six red states meanwhile signed on to become parties along with Texas. And Ohio's Republican attorney general said the state wouldn't take sides, rejecting Texas' case but also asking for a ruling on the Electors Clause of the Constitution.

Kathryn Krawczyk

deleted
CDC director allegedly ordered staff to delete email from Trump administration official trying to change COVID-19 report

3:46 p.m.
Robert Redfield
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.

Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.

Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."

The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Moderna doses 1st participants in study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

1:43 p.m.
Moderna
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna has started dosing participants in a study examining its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adolescents.

The company announced Thursday the beginning of this trial that will enroll 3,000 U.S. participants to study the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18, Reuters reports.

"Our goal is to generate data in the spring of 2021 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents in advance of the 2021 school year," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

Moderna previously announced that a late-stage trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is almost 95 percent effective in adults, and the company has applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. It's one of two companies that applied for FDA authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the other being Pfizer.

Bancel also said Thursday that this "adolescent study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population," adding, "we hope we will be able to provide a safe vaccine to provide protection to adolescents so they can return to school in a normal setting." Brendan Morrow

