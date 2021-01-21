The daily gossip: A 30 Rock star might have been in a secret relationship with the MyPillow guy, why 'WAP' wasn't played at the inauguration, and more
1.
30 Rock star Jane Krakowski denies 'secret 9 month romance' with the MyPillow guy
In the latest news story that's improbably not a 30 Rock episode description, Jenna Maroney actress Jane Krakowski has denied secretly dating the MyPillow guy for nine months. A report from the Daily Mail on Thursday claimed controversial MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has recently made headlines for his false election fraud claims in support of former President Donald Trump, had a "secret nine month romance" with Krakowski until the "passionate" relationship ended last summer. Lindell, the report claimed, supposedly "wooed the actress for close to a year, showering her with gifts and flowers." Both Krakowski and Lindell denied the report: "I've never met the man," Krakowski told the Daily Mail of Lindell, while Lindell went a step further, saying, "I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???" [The Daily Mail, The Week]
2.
Cardi B explains why she didn't perform 'WAP' at Biden's inauguration
There was a glaring lack of Cardi B at President Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, which otherwise included family-friendly performances by Katy Perry, Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and John Legend. The rapper — who last year released "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion, a song described by one Republican politician as "what happens when children are raised without God" — offered an explanation to her fans on Twitter. "Ugh I was supposed to perform 'WAP' at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment," she joked, adding: "Maybe next time." Certified Freak 2024? [Billboard, The Guardian]
3.
Clare Crawley apparently didn't know Dale Moss was breaking up with her until we all did
Last year, Clare Crawley dramatically gave up her entire season of The Bachelorette to be with Dale Moss after knowing him for just 12 days. Then this week, Dale released what appeared to be a joint statement, announcing that "Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received … but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time." Yet it appears the most dramatic season isn't quite over yet, because Clare said Thursday that "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this." The former Bachelorette added that while their relationship "was not perfect … I was genuinely invested with all of my heart." Yi-ikes! [Us Weekly, Vulture]
4.
Fans are reading a whole lot into Jojo Siwa singing 'Born This Way'
If you aren't a preteen, you may have missed major news that broke in the Siwaverse on Wednesday night, when 17-year-old Jojo Siwa posted a TikTok of herself singing along to Lady Gaga's LGBTQ anthem "Born This Way." In a separate video, shared by TikToker Kent Boyd, Siwa also joined members of an LGBTQ collab house to dance to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun"; Boyd captioned the video with the lyric "now [you're] one of us." The New York Times' Taylor Lorenz reported that fans are "interpreting" the videos as Siwa "coming out" — which would be a "big deal" due to Siwa's enormous popularity among kids, Yashar Ali adds. But Vulture stressed that people need to "save the coming out party … for when JoJo Siwa says it herself." [The New York Times, Vulture]
5.
Chrissy Teigen is the only account not affiliated with the White House to be followed by President Biden
Here's a fun little update on our report from yesterday about Chrissy Teigen asking for a follow from President Biden on Twitter. Teigen made the request because she was blocked by former President Donald Trump on Twitter "for four years." On Wednesday, after Biden was sworn in and the account was turned over to his team, she quickly became the only person not affiliated with the White House to be followed by the official @POTUS handle. "My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she tweeted ecstatically, upon making the discovery. Teigen added thoughtfully: "I should prob never tweet again." [People, The Daily Gossip]