The daily gossip: A 30 Rock star might have been in a secret relationship with the MyPillow guy, why 'WAP' wasn't played at the inauguration, and more

Clare Crawley apparently didn't know Dale Moss was breaking up with her until we all did

Last year, Clare Crawley dramatically gave up her entire season of The Bachelorette to be with Dale Moss after knowing him for just 12 days. Then this week, Dale released what appeared to be a joint statement, announcing that "Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received … but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time." Yet it appears the most dramatic season isn't quite over yet, because Clare said Thursday that "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this." The former Bachelorette added that while their relationship "was not perfect … I was genuinely invested with all of my heart." Yi-ikes! [Us Weekly, Vulture]