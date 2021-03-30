The daily gossip: The hunt for the world's sexiest bald man continues, Game of Thrones is headed to Broadway, and more

Ingrid Michaelson accidentally blurted that Zayn Malik is 'married'

Ingrid Michaelson has apologized for being as confused about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship status as the rest of us. On Monday, the singer accidentally referred to her "To Begin Again" collaborator, Malik, as "married," which he is not, or at least probably not. Michaelson swiftly took to Instagram to apologize after "Zayn Is Married" started to trend on Twitter: "As far as I know, he's not married," she clarified. "It was a mistake … [I]t makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I'm not built for it." She added, "My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying." [Just Jared]