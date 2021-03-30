The daily gossip: The hunt for the world's sexiest bald man continues, Game of Thrones is headed to Broadway, and more
Search for sexiest bald man inconclusive
Prince William was crowned "sexiest bald man" per a survey conducted by a hair transplant company, The Sun reported. Unsurprisingly, the announcement has received pushback from fans and contestants alike. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who came in ninth, demanded a recount, not for himself, but for Larry David. Stanley Tucci, who did not make the top 10, conducted his own survey on Instagram. "Whose crown should wear this crown?" he captioned a collage, which included photos of Tilda Swinton, and a notably not bald Ryan Reynolds. Tucci failed to include Prince William, perhaps because he already has a real crown. We may never know who truly holds the title, but as long as we are having this conversation, we are all winning. [The Sun, Insider]
Game of Thrones is headed to Broadway
Even more Game of Thrones is coming — and no, let me stop you right there, it's not The Winds of Winter. Rather, a stage show based on Game of Thrones is in the works, with plans for productions in New York City, London, and Australia to open sometime in 2023. The show is set to take place 16 years before the events of the series at Westeros' Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a competition that numerous established characters, including Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister, attended. Meanwhile, the final two books in the series have still yet to be published — ISN'T THAT RIGHT, GEORGE — leaving open the possibility we'll see an avalanche of tie-in movies, shows, musicals, and theme park rides before the actual original source material is even completed. [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]
Ariana Grande joins The Voice
Ariana Grande is switching positions … with Nick Jonas. The songstress will replace Jonas as a judge on season 21 of The Voice, to air in the fall. Grande shared the news on Instagram with a shot of her leaning on a chair next to the show's iconic red button, dressed head-to-toe in leopard print. "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton next season," she wrote. Though contestants might be a fan of the song, they will likely not want to hear Grande say "Thank you, next" anymore. [Page Six]
Ingrid Michaelson accidentally blurted that Zayn Malik is 'married'
Ingrid Michaelson has apologized for being as confused about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship status as the rest of us. On Monday, the singer accidentally referred to her "To Begin Again" collaborator, Malik, as "married," which he is not, or at least probably not. Michaelson swiftly took to Instagram to apologize after "Zayn Is Married" started to trend on Twitter: "As far as I know, he's not married," she clarified. "It was a mistake … [I]t makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I'm not built for it." She added, "My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying." [Just Jared]
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley photographed together for the first time since engagement
Consider this your monthly reminder that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, the world's most confusing couple, are still engaged. The pair were spotted together for the first time since Rodgers described Woodley as his "fiancée" in February, which itself was just a week after the pair were publicly understood to be dating. TMZ snapped pics of the lovebirds on a tarmac in Costa Careyes on Monday, where they were headed to a private plane; the tabloid claims the two might have been MIA this whole time because they were "celebrating down in Mexico." More importantly, this means that there is recent photographic evidence of them together, confirming that no, you didn't imagine it all. [TMZ, Us Weekly]