The only way to save Biden's policy agenda — and the global economy

Barring some unforeseen catastrophe, the perceived success of the Biden administration's first term will likely depend on two things: if Democrats can pass the reconciliation bill before the Senate, which contains basically all of President Biden's policy agenda, and whether they can raise the debt ceiling to stave off global economic collapse. Members of Biden's own party are getting in his way. A gang of moderate Democrats are threatening to destroy the reconciliation bill, while their reluctance to amend the Senate rulebook precludes the simplest path to removing the debt ceiling threat. A successful Biden term will require bringing them to heel. Counterintuitively, the looming debt ceiling is the more immediate problem. The ceiling has nothing to do with taxing or spending per se — it's a legal anachronism dating from the first World War which artificially restricts government borrowing. No other country in the world has one (except Denmark, which raised its ceiling so high it won't be reached for decades). That's because it makes no sense to require the legislature to vote twice to authorize the same debt-financed spending: one vote to spend the money, and one vote to move the ceiling so it can be spent. If the Oct. 1 deadline is passed and the debt ceiling breached, the Treasury Department would probably miss an interest payment — that is, it would default on the national debt. And since U.S. debt is the bedrock asset of the global economy, default would cause unimaginable financial chaos, possibly worse than what happened in 2008. Democrats refused to include a debt ceiling increase in their reconciliation bill, apparently hoping that they could bully Republicans into voting for it. This is likely because moderates fear being tarred as tax-and-spend liberals, and want to get Republican cover. But as anyone possessing object permanence could have predicted, the GOP is doing no such thing. "Republicans have argued that Democrats have the votes to increase the debt limit on their own and should do so given that Democrats are pushing trillions of dollars in new spending priorities," reports Jeff Stein at The Washington Post.

Now, when it counts, all four are siding with Pharma, which doesn't want this policy because it would mean fewer profits from soaking the government with ludicrously inflated prices. Why? It might have something to do with — what else — money. "Sinema ranks as one of Congress' leading recipients of pharmaceutical industry donations, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News," notes Politico. The whole affair is just wild. In sum, a handful of Pharma shills are using extreme hardball tactics to blow up their own president's policy package, then pretending that nothing can be done about ridiculous Senate rules that were never supposed to be a tool of constant minority obstruction. I see just one realistic path forward. The infrastructure bill, while it has some worthwhile elements, is small potatoes and won't have much effect for several years. The only way to see if Democratic moderates are bluffing with their ultimatums is to be genuinely prepared to kill the infrastructure bill. Biden and the progressive House caucus should fight fire with fire: Demand an end to the filibuster, an end to the debt ceiling threat to the global economy, and a significant reconciliation bill included alongside infrastructure. Moderates can fall in line — or get nothing.