Sinema advisers blast her for 'hanging your constituents out to dry' in scathing resignation letter

A group of veterans advising Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have quit, and they didn't hold back in a blistering resignation letter.

Five veterans resigned from their positions on the Arizona Democratic senator's advisory council Thursday, slamming her for "hanging your constituents out to dry," The New York Times reported. The moderate senator has been drawing growing criticism on the left over her objections to abolishing the filibuster and to components of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

"You have become one of the principal obstacles to progress, answering to big donors rather than your own people," the veterans' letter reportedly says. "We shouldn't have to buy representation from you, and your failure to stand by your people and see their urgent needs is alarming."

The advisers also said they "do not know who has your ear, but it clearly isn't us or your constituents," and "we no longer feel you are aligned with our values," per CNN.

The resignation letter will be highlighted in an advertisement from the progressive veterans' activist group Common Defense. One of the veterans told the Times it's "very sad to think that someone who you worked for that hard to get elected is not even willing to listen," while Sinema in a statement said it's "unfortunate that apparent disagreement on separate policy issues has led to this decision."

Meanwhile, CNN writes that progressives in Arizona are warning that Sinema is "at risk of becoming a political pariah and is potentially vulnerable" in a 2024 primary, with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who could potentially challenge her, telling CNN, "I think the sentiment that I'm hearing out there, voters in Arizona are upset with her, especially Democratic voters." Gallego added, "There's a lot of time between now and 2024, a lot of time for the senator to put things right with voters in Arizona. And let's hope she does it."