Charity shop vase auctioned for $100,000

A woman who bought a glass vase for $3.99 at a local charity shop is chuffed after the item was auctioned off for more than $100,000. After Jessica Vincent bought the item at a Goodwill thrift store in Virginia, she suspected it might have been worth a little more than was usual, she told the New York Times. "I had a sense that it might be a $1,000 or $2,000 piece, but I had no clue how good it actually was until I did a little bit more research," she said.

Weird Uber Eats orders revealed

Steak and jelly was among the curious combinations Americans requested on Uber Eats this year, reported Fox News. Other unorthodox orders have included combinations like seaweed and pasta sauce, gobs of wild Gushers, or indulgences like lobster tail with apple-infused whiskey, said a senior data scientist Marco Vita. The delivery app also saw a decline in rosé orders and a spike in Plan B contraceptives.

Owl found in Christmas tree

A family were surprised when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree. The bird had spent four days hidden in the tree in the family home before it was discovered by the White family of Lexington, Kentucky. A carpet cleaner, Bobby Hayes, safely released the owl in the family's back garden, noted Sky News. Meanwhile, a Texas woman found an opossum in her festive tree.