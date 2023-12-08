Tourists fall into Venice canal after refusing to stop taking selfies

A group of tourists fell in a Venice canal when their gondola capsized after they ignored orders to stop taking selfies, according to reports. The gondolier "shouted at them to sit down and stay still" as he tried to manoeuvre under a bridge, said Sky News, but they "apparently ignored him" and all the weight ended up on one side, capsizing the boat and "flipping them into the cold canal". The gondolier rescued all of them and they were given a warm place to dry off.

Santa tells King he's been a good boy

Father Christmas had told the King that he was "at the very top of his good list", reported The Telegraph. The monarch was "mobbed by scores of shoppers" who snapped pictures on their smartphones when he made an unannounced visit to a London shopping centre. The Santa, real name Keith Flaherty, said afterwards: "I told him that he was at the top of Santa's very good list and he said: 'Really?' and sounded delighted."

Goats rescued from mountain

Emergency services in Tennessee came to the rescue of four goats who had been stranded on a mountain ledge for nearly two weeks. Waldens Ridge Emergency Service said that crews were summoned to the east brow of Signal Mountain to rescue the animals. "Although our main priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of humans, we recognize the importance of helping our community in unique situations like these," the rescuers wrote on Facebook.