ABC legal analyst: 'All signs point to a likely indictment' in Trump case

After Manhattan's district attorney convened a grand jury in an investigation into former President Donald Trump, one legal analyst thinks an indictment appears "likely."

Dan Abrams, ABC News' chief legal analyst, on Tuesday's The View discussed last week's news that Manhattan's district attorney convened a grand jury to weigh whether to indict Trump and other Trump Organization executives amid a probe into the former president's business practices. Abrams argued on The View that "all signs point to a likely indictment," with these signs including the hiring of a "very high-profile prosecutor" to oversee the case and the grand jury being convened.

"Typically, you don't get a special grand jury like this unless they believe they have evidence of a crime," Abrams said, per Mediaite. "So all the evidence, all the signals, are towards a likely indictment of someone, if not more than one person."

In reporting on the fact that a grand jury had been convened, The Washington Post wrote that the move suggested that District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. "thinks he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump, by someone potentially close to him or by his company." On The View, Abrams noted that since this probe concerns Trump's conduct as a private citizen and not as president, it's a "very different kind of investigation" than he's faced before.

Still, The View's Joy Behar was skeptical, telling Abrams, "As much as I'd like to see [Trump] in an orange jumpsuit, I don't know if it's gonna happen."