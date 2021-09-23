Trump's attorney in his NYT lawsuit was previously general counsel for a parking-garage company

After the departure of one of his "best-known" attorneys, former President Donald Trump hired Alina Habba, a "low profile attorney from New Jersey," who, on Trump's behalf, recently filed an $100 million lawsuit against The New York Times, three Times reporters and the ex-president's niece, The Washington Post reports.

Interestingly enough, however, media law is not listed among Habba's specialties, although she has "filed other lawsuits against media outlets this year," writes the Post. Her past experience includes "serving as general counsel for a parking-garage company," as well as representing Trump supporter and former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Siggy Flicker in a fight with Facebook, per the Post.

The $100 million lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleges Trump's niece, Mary Trump, "violated the terms of a 2001 legal settlement by providing [New York Times reporters] with family financial records — which they used to write Pulitzer Prize-winning stories in 2018 detailing schemes that Trump and his father allegedly used to dodge taxes," writes the Post.

Habba told the Post "she had never worked for Trump before" coming aboard another case this month, and declined to say how the two had been connected.

"I just stepped in," she said. "We're hoping to have some traction and clear the president's name." Read more at The Washington Post.