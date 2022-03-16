Trump says 'the people' wouldn't 'accept' Pence as his 2024 VP

we are never ever getting back together

Former President Donald Trump is acknowledging that his not-yet-launched 2024 presidential bid would not include his former vice president.

Trump told the Washington Examiner his hypothetical run for re-election would most likely not select former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump said, alluding to his supporters' anger with Pence for failing to support Trump's false claim he actually won the 2020 race. Trump wanted Pence to somehow overturn the election's results during the congressional certification of the Electoral College votes, notes the Examiner, but Pence explained he didn't have constitutional authority for such a move.

"Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship," Trump said. "I haven't spoken to him in a long time."

Pence himself is reportedly gearing up for a 2024 presidential run.

While Trump called Pence a "really fine person," the Examiner reports he "signaled their relationship might be irrevocably broken." He said he "was disappointed in Mike," and continued to baselessly argue that Pence could have rejected the electoral votes that secured President Biden's victory. Read more at the Washington Examiner.