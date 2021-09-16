6 signs Mike Pence is gearing up for a 2024 presidential run

There has already been talk of former President Donald Trump's political resurgence in 2024, but what about former Vice President Mike Pence? Might he be launching a presidential bid of his own? Although official word has yet to come, some signs point to yes.

For one thing, Pence's Advancing American Freedom nonprofit group, staffed by some of his "top allies and ex-aides," is aiming to raise "a whopping $18 million this year," Axios reports. AAF could then use that war chest for pre-campaign activities like "polling and candidate travel," or "pour a chunk of its funds in to a supportive political group" if Pence does seriously enter the race later. A recent Wyoming retreat asked donors to "chip in a percentage" of that target sum.

The former VP has also been fundraising for high-profile Republicans, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, Axios writes. Furthermore, he has traveled to Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina — all "key early primary states," notes the Washington Examiner.

Pence also recently visited to Nebraska to headline the annual "steak fry" alongside Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), as well as launched his own podcast, American Freedom, adds the Washington Examiner.

Last but certainly not least, Pence seems to have begun carving out a conservative legacy of his own, after having defied Trump and certifying President Biden's victory in January. His group, AAF, recently filed a pair of briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court, one looking to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the other aiming to "strike down limits on state education funding for religious schools," writes Axios.

"Subtly," adds the Washington Examiner, "the former vice president is communicating that he does not intend to allow Trump to dictate his political future." Read more at Axios and the Washington Examiner.