Trump will 'definitely' run for president in 2024, former adviser predicts

A former adviser to former President Donald Trump has confidently declared there's nearly a 100 percent chance he'll seek another term as president.

Jason Miller, who served as senior adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, was asked in an interview with Cheddar News what the likelihood is of Trump seeking the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election, and he claimed it's a near certainty.

"I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent," Miller said. "I think he's definitely running in 2024."

Miller, who said he just spoke with Trump a day earlier, noted that the former president has "not said the magical words to me" stating that he'll run again, but he added that talking to Trump for only "a few minutes" makes it "pretty clear that he's running."

Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) similarly predicted at an event on Thursday, "I think he's gonna run," the Des Moines Register reported. Reporter Lauren Windsor, in fact, tweeted that Jordan told her that Trump will announce his 2024 presidential run "any day now," though a spokesperson for Jordan later denied he made that claim.