Drama in D.C.
Edit

Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

9:46 a.m.

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt hopes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can still be friends after Trump's backers forced their way into the Capitol and tried to hunt the vice president down.

Congress began certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win Wednesday when an armed, pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the process for hours. Pence's pledge to certify the results — he didn't have the Constitutional authority to challenge them — was seemingly a trigger for the siege, which came minutes after Trump told the gathered crowd he hoped Pence would "stand up for the good of our country" and continued to criticize him for not doing so.

But on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Earhardt somehow saw the possibility of reconciliation between the two leaders. After co-host Steve Doocy noted there was no way for Pence to "wave that magic wand" and spin the election for Trump, Earhardt said she "hope[s] that doesn't taint their relationship, because they've been such supporters of one another." An incredulous Doocy wondered how that could even be possible, but Earhardt continued, saying "I hope the president will be able to forgive him."

"I hope that they can move forward and move past this and just agree there were differences," Earhardt finished.

Those differences include a fundamental understanding of how the Constitution and American elections work, but sure. Kathryn Krawczyk

Drama in D.C.
Edit

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today'

10:32 a.m.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough launched into a fiery rant Thursday morning after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, slamming the police response and calling for Trump to be jailed.

On Thursday's Morning Joe, Scarborough ripped into the president over the Capitol riots that left four people dead, labeling him an "insurrectionist." Trump addressed the supporters on Wednesday prior to the riots and called on them to "walk down to the Capitol" as he continued to falsely claim he won the election and said "you will never take back our country with weakness." He later told them to "go home" while also saying "we love you."

"He should be arrested today," Scarborough said of Trump. "He should be sent to jail today for insurrection against the United States of America."

Scarborough went on to slam police for not being "better prepared" for the "invasion," dropping an F-bomb live on the air as he angrily railed against law enforcement's response, and saying "if these insurrectionists were Black, they would have been shot in the face." In addition to Trump, the Morning Joe host also called for the arrest of the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, both of whom also addressed the supporters before the riots.

"If Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked, and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through every video and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again," Scarborough said. Brendan Morrow

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Capitol Hill rioters showed little concern about being identified

10:21 a.m.
Trump supporter.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Many of the Trump supporters in Wednesday's Capitol mob were not wearing masks — a sign not just of their cavalier attitude concerning the raging pandemic, but also, perhaps, their lack of concern about being potentially identified as insurrectionists.

One notable example, cited by Facebook's Tom Gara, is Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who apparently posed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with his feet up on her desk and admitted to the press that he took one of her envelopes as a sort of souvenir. "It's all so surreal," Gara explained. "This guy didn't just loot Pelosi's office, he spoke on record to [The New York Times] about it and gave them his full name and age." The Washington Post's Jon Swaine added that Barnett had also reportedly "prepared for a violent death," having written on Facebook that "I came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else's blood. I'm not afraid to go out the same way."

Slate's Sam Adams echoed Gara's unease about the lack of concern by the mob in protecting their identities. "These people believe they will face no consequences, and thus far they are sickeningly correct," he tweeted in apparent reference to the numerous easily-identifiable right-wing personalities in attendance, and the shockingly low number of arrests made on Wednesday.

The investigative journalism website Bellingcat has launched an effort to compile photographs and videos from the Capitol storming, not to identify people who were there but to "enable future research" as websites and owners begin to delete the images. The FBI, meanwhile, tweeted Thursday that it is "seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C.," and that it's "now accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6." Jeva Lange

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Pro-Trump forums celebrated a December Trump tweet as a 'mobilization call' to 'storm the Capitol'

9:42 a.m.

As the tear gas in the Capitol Building cleared on Thursday, Americans were left trying to make sense of the chaos that erupted the day before — and who was to blame. Even as some Republicans blasted their colleagues for stoking election conspiracy theories, the president's own White House staff turned against him, and many conservative publications wrote in no uncertain terms that "the nauseating scene in Washington, D.C., is Trump's fault," Fox News and its ilk have tried to suggest that Wednesday's pro-Trump marauders weren't actually Trump supporters.

But as GEN magazine's Garance Franke-Ruta points out, you don't have to look very far to find evidence of Trump's direct encouragement of the mob that formed yesterday. In fact, you only have to go back a month, to December, when Trump tweeted: "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

"Pro-Trump forums are very excited about Trump's call for a mass D.C. protest on the day Congress counts the Electoral College votes," writer Arieh Kovler warned at the time. "Many see it as the mobilization call they've been waiting for." He included screenshots of excited Trump supporters receiving what they perceived to be their "marching order," including plans to "storm the Capitol to stop the certification."

"They genuinely believe they are doing it on Trump's orders," Kovler wrote.

Additionally, many known pro-Trump figures and right-wing personalities were easily identifiable in the crowds, BuzzFeed News reports. Trump, for his part, also appeared to sympathize with the mob: "We love you," he told the rioters. "You're very special." Jeva Lange

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here'

9:21 a.m.

President Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has become the latest administration official to resign in the wake of Wednesday's Capitol riots.

Mulvaney told CNBC on Thursday he's leaving his "small job" as special envoy to Northern Ireland after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of the election results, leaving four people dead.

"We didn't sign up for what you saw last night," Mulvaney told CNBC. "We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of. But all of that went away yesterday, and I think you're right to ask the question as to 'how did it happen?'"

Several other officials have resigned following the attack on the Capitol, including Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger and Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, and The Washington Post previously reported that "an array of top aides" was considering resigning. Early on Thursday, Trump issued a statement committing to an orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden, which CNN reports was "issued in part to stanch a wave of resignations."

Mulvaney told CNBC he "wouldn't be surprised" to see more resignations, although he added that some officials are staying due to concerns over who Trump will replace them with.

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to replace them that could make things even worse,” Mulvaney said. "So I'm not condemning those who choose not to resign. I understand that. But I can't stay here. Not after yesterday." Brendan Morrow

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

8:20 a.m.
President Trump
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."

While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports.

"He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."

Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable."

"His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."

Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today." Brendan Morrow

Drama in D.C.
Edit

'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege.

7:05 a.m.
Mike Pence
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Shortly after President Trump urged his supporters at Wednesday's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., to march on the Capitol, they set off down Pennsylvania Avenue, using alternative social media sites like Gab and Parler to discuss "directions on which streets to take to avoid the police and which tools to bring to help pry open doors," as well as how to carry guns into the halls of Congress, The New York Times reports. QAnon, the Proud Boys, and other pro-Trump groups have used such sites for months to openly call for violence against members of Congress and seizing the Capitol building.

Once the mob breached the Capitol building, one of the dozens of Trump supporters roaming the Capitol halls asked, "Where are they?" The Associated Press reports. At that point, the lawmakers were crouching on the floor of the House chamber or under tables, hiding out in secure locations, or sheltering in their offices, praying and telling their loved ones they were alive. At about 2:00 p.m., Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) were evacuated from the Senate, and police cleared the chamber about half an hour later.

"At 2:24 p.m., after Mr. Trump tweeted that Mr. Pence 'didn't have the courage to do what should have been done,' dozens of messages on Gab called for those inside the Capitol building to hunt down the vice president," the Times reports. "In videos uploaded to the channel, protesters could be heard chanting 'Where is Pence?'"

Pence, it turns out, was busy. "Throughout the day, Pence appeared to take on much of the coordination that would traditionally be led by the president in a moment of crisis," Politico reports. "In addition to speaking with defense officials about the deployment of National Guard troops, Pence fielded phone calls from Trump allies who appeared eager to erase the president from the picture." Wednesday marked "the beginning of the end" of Pence's loyalty to Trump, one Pence ally told Politico, and it "may very well be the end of his political career, too." Peter Weber

Drama in D.C.
Edit

After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20'

4:20 a.m.
Pence and Pelosi certify Biden wins
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Right after Congress formally certified President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory early Thursday morning, President Trump issued a statement saying that while he "totally" disagrees with the outcome of the election, "nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on Jan. 20."

Trump has spent weeks denying Biden's victory and suggesting he and Republican allies could somehow overturn his loss, and this is the first time Trump has conceded publicly that he will leave office. Trump's statement went on to call this "the end of the greatest first term in presidential history" and "only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.