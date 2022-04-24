Trump touts J.D. Vance at Ohio rally

Former President Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Delaware County, Ohio, on Saturday night, where he urged voters to support Hillbilly Elegy author — and former Never-Trumper — J.D. Vance in the state's competitive Republican Senate primary, a local NBC affiliate reported.

"He's a guy that said some bad s--t about me. But you know what? Every one of the others did also. In fact, if I went by that standard, I don't think I would have ever endorsed anybody," Trump said.

Vance told the crowd it took him "a little bit longer to come along to the president" but credited Trump with helping him realize that "we are living in an incredibly corrupt country." A poll conducted by a pro-Vance super PAC after Trump announced his endorsement on April 15 showed Vance leading the pack of primary candidates by seven points.

According to Rolling Stone, Trump hit on a variety of other topics during his 90-minute speech, including his own good looks, the importance of water pressure, his performance on a mental aptitude test, and the allegedly "rigged and stolen" 2020 presidential election.