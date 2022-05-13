Could Elon Musk put Donald Trump back in the White House?

Elon Musk said this week he's inclined to let former President Donald Trump back on Twitter if the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's $44 billion deal to buy the social media site goes through. Musk is a self-styled free-speech absolutist, and he says Twitter's 2021 decision to permanently bar Trump from the platform for inciting his supporters ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was "stupid" and "morally" wrong. Musk said the ban "alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

Trump continues to make news through public appearances, interviews with friendly news outlets, and official statements distributed to the press, and he has launched his own social media platform, Truth Social, where he can say anything he wants. Trump has been demonstrating his enduring power in the Republican Party through endorsements in the primaries ahead of the fall mid-term elections, as he considers whether to run for the presidency again in 2024. Still, Trump, who had 88 million Twitter followers, hasn't been controlling news cycles the way he used to. Would a return to Twitter help Trump get back into the White House?

Musk would be giving Trump a path to victory in 2024

"Trump's long Twitter time-out has quite effectively pushed him out of the media spotlight," says Jill Filipovic at CNN. When Trump could Twitter-bomb his enemies, "he owned the news cycle." His "unapologetic bigotry sent the left reeling and created a culture of permissiveness on the right." Twitter helped him keep any Republicans unhappy with his "antics" or policies too afraid to challenge him.

Trump has said he plans to focus on Truth Social and wouldn't return to Twitter. "But it's hard to imagine a man with such itchy Twitter fingers" staying away for long if Musk invites him back. In 2024, "four years of boring competence," along with "a rough economy and rising consumer prices," will overshadow the memory of four years of "chaos and ineptitude" under Trump. He'll need to "motivate and win over" people who have tuned out politics since he left office. Reclaiming his most effective soapbox "might just be his path to victory."

Returning to Twitter would be a mistake for Trump

Getting booted from Twitter has "helped Trump," says The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. His tweets kept him in the spotlight, but that meant constant discussion of "the daily controversies that dominated his presidency and were a major reason he lost to Joe Biden, of all candidates." If Trump goes back on Twitter, "picking fights on an hourly basis and blaming everyone else for his election defeat, he might remind voters why they grew tired of his antics and made him a one-term president." He's better off leaving the focus on Biden's inflation and "the relative policy success of the Trump years."