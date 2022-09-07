Will a special master slow the Trump investigation?

A federal judge may have given Donald Trump some breathing room as he dodges an investigation into his post-presidential handling of classified documents. Judge Aileen Cannon — a Trump appointee — on Monday said a special master should review documents seized last month from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI. Cannon also ordered the Justice Department not to use the seized documents for investigative purposes until the special master's work is done.

That could slow down the investigation, but it may have broader implications. "Her ruling seemed to carve out a special exception to the normal legal process for the former president and reject the Justice Department's implicit argument that Mr. Trump be treated like any other investigative subject," The New York Times reports. Why did Cannon agree to the special master? What does it mean for Trump? Here's everything you need to know:

Why was a special master appointed?

Part of the issue is that the FBI didn't just seize classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. Agents took "medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information," CBS News reports, as well as "500 pages of material that may be subject to attorney-client privilege." It's not unusual to exempt such items from scrutiny if they're not directly related to the investigation at hand.

But — as with all things Trump — there's a wrinkle: Cannon also said the master should review the seized materials to determine whether they're covered by executive privilege. Why is that notable? Trump isn't the executive anymore. (This meme illustrates the conundrum.) But the judge said the Supreme Court has "not settled the question of whether a former president could assert executive privilege against the administration of the sitting president," The Washington Post notes.

What does a special master actually do?

The master is a "third-party attorney, from outside the government," who will be "brought in to review the materials that were taken from Trump's home and resort in Florida," CNN reports. (That process is separate from a review of the potential national security implications by the Office of National Intelligence.) Basically, they'll sift through the stuff seized by agents and make a determination whether any of it is off-limits to government scrutiny — because it's privileged, or in the case of medical documents, both unrelated and personal information.

Why is the judge's order so controversial?

We've already mentioned the "executive privilege" controversy. But there are at least three other reasons: