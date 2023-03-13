A song made by Jan. 6 prisoners featuring Trump has hit No. 1 on iTunes

A song from the J6 Prison Choir, a musical group comprising men who were jailed for their participation in the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol riot, hit No. 1 on iTunes over the weekend, Variety reports. The single, "Justice for All," features audio of former President Donald Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump reportedly agreed take part out in the song of respect for those that have been incarcerated. He recorded the audio at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

As Variety notes, "the song's dominance on the iTunes sales chart does not necessarily augur for it becoming a hit on the Hot 100 or any streaming chart, since paid downloads now represent a minuscule fraction of the music market." Indeed, it usually only takes "a few thousand sales a day" for a song to dominate the chart. As of Monday morning, "Justice for All" had not made it onto Spotify's "Top Songs - USA," a weekly chart of the 50 most streamed songs in the country, but was still No. 1 on iTunes.

At least 1,000 people have been arrested for participating in the 2021 riot, with roughly 42 percent of those having already received criminal sentences. The remainder are either awaiting trial or "haven't yet reached plea agreements," Time reports.