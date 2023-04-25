Why is Trump walloping DeSantis?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has yet to announce his presumed bid for the White House, but former President Donald Trump is beating him in the polls, anyway. Following a spate of all-too-early analyses in which DeSantis fared well against the former president in terms of voter support, the governor now appears to be lagging significantly, with multiple surveys — including FiveThirtyEight's newly-launched national polling average — showing him at least 10 percentage points behind the man who would most likely be his biggest competition.

Though initially bolstered by a decisive midterms victory as well as his handling of certain cultural issues like education and critical race theory — kindling for the GOP base — DeSantis' momentum has been presumably stunted by, among other things, a stretch of damaging headlines. This includes a tussle with Disney and a six-week abortion ban, as well as an unwillingness to hit back at the now-indicted former president who, as The Week's Rafi Schwartz observes, has "no shame, no restraint, and everything to lose."

What are the commentators saying?

While Trump has been building interpersonal relationships with elected officials for months, reports suggest that "DeSantis has struggled" to do the same, "especially in small-group settings with other politicians and donors," Isaac Chotiner writes for The New Yorker. "I don't know that [DeSantis] has the personal touch that perhaps Donald Trump has or that I understand his wife, Mrs. DeSantis, has," Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden, who officially backed Trump in April, told Chotiner. "He has certainly been very late to the game. He probably should have come to Washington and started requesting meetings with members eight to ten months ago." That deficit has spread to the governor's home state, where Trump has "notched the support of at least half of Florida's Republican House delegation, including a handful of members whom DeSantis' team had sought to win over," Max Greenwood and Brett Samuels note for The Hill. While the governor's team has only just now begun to contact certain members of Congress, Trump himself has "maintained an open line of communication" with the officials he's now angling to recruit onto his side. "He does not act like a king. He acts like your friend, your father, your grandfather," Gooden said of the former president, speaking with Chotiner. "The DeSantis orbit gave me flashbacks to when I was a state legislator, and the Rick Perry ensemble of protectors and higher-ups felt a bit exclusive."