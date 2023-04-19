Will Florida's 6-week abortion ban backfire on DeSantis?

Florida's Republican-dominated legislature last week passed one of the nation's strictest anti-abortion bills, banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when most women don't yet know they're pregnant. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) quickly signed the legislation into law. DeSantis, who hasn't declared his candidacy but is considered former President Donald Trump's top rival for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, didn't celebrate with a public ceremony. He quietly signed the bill in his office.

Polls suggested the bill was unpopular among voters in both parties. The new law, which won't take effect unless the Supreme Court rules that a previous Florida law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional, includes exceptions allowing abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape and incest. It also preserves existing exemptions to allow the procedure until up to 15 weeks into a pregnancy to protect the woman's life or health.

Abortion is expected to be a key issue in 2024, as it was in the 2022 midterms when Democrats campaigned in opposition to new restrictions imposed by state Republican lawmakers since the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had protected nationwide abortion rights. A late-February poll by the University of North Florida found that 75 percent of Floridians, including 61 percent of Republicans, were somewhat or strongly opposed to the six-week ban. A GOP megadonor, Thomas Peterffy, said he and "a bunch of friends" were putting donations to DeSantis "on hold" due to his "stance on abortion and book banning," two issues DeSantis has used to lure Make-America-Great-Again conservatives away from Trump.

DeSantis made a big mistake

DeSantis is doing everything he can to polish his conservative bona fides before 2024, said Julianna Goldman in Bloomberg. But there's a big difference between making vague promises to "expand pro-life protections" and signing one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. DeSantis can't beat a Democrat "without the support of suburban women," and he's not going to get it by touting this abortion law. The Florida governor will find it hard to win primaries "if his extreme position on abortion rights alienates so many voters that even hard-core Republicans see him as unelectable."