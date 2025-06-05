'The bilateral relationship has eroded'

'A Canadian defense buildup could restart a beautiful friendship'

Greg Pollock and Imran Bayoumi at The Washington Post

The U.S. and Canada have "enjoyed a close security partnership and a shared perception of how to defend against the primary threats facing North America," but this is "no longer the case," say Greg Pollock and Imran Bayoumi. President Donald Trump "must realize that Canada's defense investment decisions may not always align with his priorities." If Canada's prime minister "can put Canada on a credible path to meeting its defense commitments, the bilateral relationship could be headed toward a much more stable footing."

'We desegregated schools 71 years ago. We still have more work to do.'

Russ Wigginton at USA Today

It has been "71 years since the Brown v. Board of Education decision," and "our country is reminded of how far we've come, and how much work remains, through the lens of education," says Russ Wigginton. The Department of Justice's "recent removal of 1960s-era safeguards" could "threaten the spirit of that landmark ruling." One of the "greatest challenges is an attack on the very foundation of education via the ongoing threats to free thought and critical inquiry."

'Trump's tariffs are a lobbyist's dream'

Christian Schneider at the National Review

Donald Trump "seems to view the free market as a game board on which he controls the pieces," says Christian Schneider. His "dizzying tariff announcements throttle innovation and product development, injecting uncertainty into a functioning market." Firms "must petition Washington for exemptions, unleashing a lobbying bonanza that lets the White House dispense carve‑outs to political friends." Business plans "die in limbo because managers don't know whether the next presidential tweet will turn their imported component into contraband."

'The misinformation campaign trying to bring down abortion pills'

Rachel Jones and Jamila Perritt at The Nation

Medication "abortion is safe, effective, and widely accepted by patients and providers, which makes it a prime target for political attacks founded on misinformation," say Rachel Jones and Jamila Perritt. Promoting "shoddy science is not a new tactic of the antiabortion movement." If "legislators and administrative officials got their way, then hundreds of thousands of people across the country could lose access to mifepristone," denying them "access to a safe, effective and well-studied method."

